England cricket team takes 15 per cent pay cut during pandemic

England recently hosted tours by the West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia, playing in mostly empty stadiums.

LONDON: The England cricket team agreed to take a 15 per cent pay cut Friday as the sport deals with lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players with contracts from the England and Wales Cricket Board will get reduced income in "retainers, match fees and win bonuses" for one year, the governing body said in a statement.

The pay cut backdated to October 1 was "in view of the substantial shortfall in the ECB's revenue as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We need to recognize that our players, led by captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, have conducted themselves with great maturity and responsibility throughout this challenging time," team director Ashley Giles said.

