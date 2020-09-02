STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Right team selection won Pakistan the final T20I against England, says Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar said that Mohammad Hafeez has shown the importance of experience, but he also raised some alarm bells for Shoaib Malik.

Published: 02nd September 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that the selectors finally made the right call in the third T20I against England and the result is there for everyone to see. His remark came as Pakistan defeated England in the third and final T20I to level the three-match series.

In the third T20I, Haider Ali, Wahab Riaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed were included the playing XI. "I have been repeatedly vouching for youngsters, Haider Ali was finally given a chance and see how he capitalised on the opportunity. I hope finally Pakistan has learnt a lesson," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"The youngster scored a half-century on his debut T20I and it was fantastic to see, the selection calls won us the final T20I against England," he added.

Akhtar said that Mohammad Hafeez has shown the importance of experience, but he also raised some alarm bells for Shoaib Malik. Malik did not get a chance to bat in the final T20I, while he scored just 14 runs in the second match.

"Hafeez has been performing well, but there are questions over the selection of Shoaib Malik. The team should look to play him higher in the batting order and he should be bowling some overs as well," Akhtar said.

Haider Ali registered a half-century in his very first T20I for Pakistan. With this, he became the first Pakistan batsman to make a half-century on his T20I debut. Haider Ali and Mohammad Hafeez put on 100 runs for the third wicket and this stand gave Pakistan much-needed momentum in the innings. Hafeez played an unbeaten knock of 86 runs as Pakistan posted a total of 190/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets each as Pakistan defended the total and won by five runs. The first T20I between both sides was abandoned due to rain, while the second match was won by England.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar England vs Pakistan Pakistan T20 team Haider Ali Sarfaraz Ahmed
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp