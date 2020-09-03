IPL 2020: After 13 CSK members, BCCI medical commission member tests positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when UAE registered its biggest tally of new coronavirus cases since May 27, it is learnt that a member of the medical commission of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) tested positive.

According to an IPL source, the professional does not have symptoms and has been isolated.

With this, the number of confirmed cases in IPL has touched 14 after 13 Chennai Super Kings members tested positive last week.

UAE on its Covid-19 website informed that 735 new positive cases were diagnosed on Wednesday from a total of 79,623 tests.

Since May 27, when the country announced 883 new positive cases, they had significantly flattened the curve.

But in the last few days, there has been a rise in positive cases. UAE football season, supposed to begin on Thursday, has been put off by 4 weeks.