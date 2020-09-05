STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fans raise funds, submit Rs 1800 DD to JSCA to pay Dhoni's due

As was reported by The New Indian Express, the JSCA said that the due amount is 18 per cent GST on Dhoni's life membership fee, which is Rs 10,000.

Published: 05th September 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian_cricketer_MS_Dhoni_AFP

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni (File | AFP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, a draft of Rs 1800 that MS Dhoni owed to Jharkhand State Cricket Association was submitted to the state body on Saturday. But not by the cricketer. Amused? Don't be. Because his loving fans were so hurt by the state unit's claim that the former India skipper owes Rs 1800 to the body, they got together and raised the amount.

The fans submitted the draft worth Rs 1800 to JSCA's registered office at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

"We learnt about it (due) from media and decided to raise funds. Even school children contributed. Dhoni played for the country and won laurels both for India and Jharkhand. This is the least we can do for him," Sheshnath Pathak, convener of Ex-Cricketers' Association of Jamshedpur, told this daily. "I was asked to
write a letter addressing JSCA's president Dr Nafis A Khan, who incidentally hails from the city, explaining why we are submitting the draft. They didn't give me a receipt though," informed Pathak.

As was reported by The New Indian Express, the JSCA said that the due amount is 18 per cent GST on Dhoni's life membership fee, which is Rs 10,000. A proposal to make the Chennai Super Kings skipper life member of the state association was placed before the committee of management in September last year and the same was approved next month in the annual general meeting of the association. The 39-year-old was eventually given life membership in July.

T20 league to begin on Sep 15

The JSCA on Friday announced that the Jharkhand Premier League T20 tournament will begin on September 15. "A total of 33 matches will be played across 17 day during the tournament, which will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi," said Sahay.

Six teams — Ranchi Raiders, Dumka Daredevils, Dhanbad Dynamos, Singhbhum Strikers, Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters — will compete in the league. The association also announced TCM as its official partner for the tournament. The JSCA has also sought BCCI's approval in this regard but not received the same till date.
 

