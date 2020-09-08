STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yuvraj Singh eyeing a stint in Big Bash League, Cricket Australia trying to find a club for him

No Indian player has ever featured in the BBL as BCCI doesn't allow active players to take part in overseas league.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Flamboyant Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh, who retired last year, is eyeing a stint in the Big Bash League and Cricket Australia is trying to help him find a team, a media report has said.

No Indian player has ever featured in the BBL as the country's cricket board (BCCI) doesn't allow active players to take part in overseas league.

The 38-year-old Yuvraj had retired from international and domestic cricket last year, clearing the decks to ply his trade in foreign leagues across the globe.

According to a report in 'Sydney Morning Herald', Yuvraj's manager Jason Warne of W Sports & Media has confirmed that Cricket Australia was trying to find a franchise that would be interested in the former Indian all-rounder.

"We're working with CA to try to find him a home," Warne said on Monday.

Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup player of the tournament, last played for India in 2017.

The left-handed batsman has scored 8701 runs in 304 ODIs, besides taking 111 wickets for India.

He has also played 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for the country.

However, as per the report, "interest in Yuvraj from BBL clubs had been modest to date."

Australian Cricketers' Association president Shane Watson, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, feels inclusion of Indian players to BBL would be "incredible".

"It would be incredible for them to be able to play in these tournaments. That is the ideal situation. There are so many world-class T20 players in India that aren't playing for India that could be potentially available to play in the Big Bash and other tournaments around the world," Watson said.

"If that's able to happen, that would make a massive difference."

