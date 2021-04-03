STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Hyderabad and Indore on standby amid rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.

Published: 03rd April 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid a daily spike in the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) is thinking of shifting the Mumbai matches to some other venue, with Hyderabad and Indore on standby.

Things haven't looked too bright in Mumbai with groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium testing positive for coronavirus. With cases rising in the state of Maharashtra, IPL franchises have started feeling a little wary and are keeping fingers crossed with the 14th edition of the league set to get underway from April 9.

Wankhede is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

"We are keeping a close eye on each venue regarding Covid-19 cases, as of now no decision has been taken but Indore and Hyderabad are on standby. Will see what to be done, health and safety of players is of utmost importance," a source told ANI.

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.

With seven days to go for the high-octane IPL clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, the Delhi-based franchise has suffered a huge blow as all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths on Friday with Mumbai registering the highest-ever single day spike of 8,832 new cases. It was the second day in a row that Mumbai recorded more than 8,500 cases.

