STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Having likes of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli reduces pressure on me: RCB bowler Kyle Jamieson

Jamieson was picked up by RCB in the players' auction for a whopping Rs 15 crore and the tall pacer is expected to take wickets and then finish off games with his big-hitting.

Published: 17th April 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

RCB bowler Kyle Jamieson

RCB bowler Kyle Jamieson (Photo| Twitter/ @IPL)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Kyle Jamieson on Saturday said that with the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli in his team, there is not too much pressure on him and the youngster has the liberty of expressing himself in every game.

Jamieson was picked up by RCB in the players' auction for a whopping Rs 15 crore and the tall pacer is expected to take wickets and then finish off games with his big-hitting. In the first two games of this season, Jamieson has two wickets and he has scored 16 runs.

"Yeah, probably it does not add any extra pressure on me, if anything it takes it away because those guys (Virat, ABD, and Maxwell) are so good. Yes, you know that they have done roles all around the world for a number of years. It is about tapping into that knowledge and trying to take their learnings and apply it. Once I said earlier, the pressure is even less because of those guys and how good they are, it probably allows me to play my role," said Jamieson during a virtual press conference on Saturday.

Talking about his experience in India so far, Jamieson said: "This is my first time in India, certainly loving it so far. Got through the quarantine and then got some training done in the training camp. Underway with the games now, it has certainly been enjoyable so far, a lot different to back home but loving my experience so far.

"Certainly different from back home. Pitches back home tend to be a little greener than here. The pitches have been on the slower side, it has been a good challenge, I guess I am just trying to find the area which allows me to hit the zone where I want to. It has been a learning experience in terms of my first two games," he added.

The 26-year-old also said that his role is just to hit the pitch hard and try to move the ball both ways. He also revealed what he would want to learn from experienced campaigner AB de Villiers.

"My role has been pretty simple, try and hit the pitch hard and try to move the ball both ways. The role assigned to me does not change through the course of 20 overs," said Jamieson.

"Probably not too much yet. I am just looking to tap into his brain, he is such an experienced player and he has such a good record all around the world. Having guys like him in the team makes me very lucky and hopefully, it will hold me and the rest of the group in good stead," he added.

RCB has won both their games so far this season and the side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyle Jamieson Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 IPL 14 IPL updates RCB bowler
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp