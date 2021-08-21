STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Slowly building up Hardik Pandya for T20 World Cup: Paras Mhambrey

Paras Mhambrey said that it is important to manage Hardik Pandya's workload in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup to be played in UAE.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is gradually regaining fitness, should be able to bowl in the T20 World Cup with the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which begins next month, acting as a measure of his fitness for the multi-nation tournament, said Paras Mhambrey, who was India's bowling coach during the limited overs series in Sri Lanka.

Mhambrey said that it is important to manage Pandya's workload in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during October-November immediately after the IPL.

"With Hardik, we are obviously slowly taking it forward. I am not going to push him in terms of the number of overs to be bowled. He is pretty much being monitored on how much we are going to push him. We have to slowly build up. The World Cup is coming. For us, knowing that he is going to play a very crucial role for us, it is important to manage his bowling workload very well," said Mhambrey, who has served as India A bowling coach and is the bowling coach at National Cricket Academy (NCA) where Pandya and other Indian bowlers have been recuperating.

"We know the batting that he offers you. But if we add the bowling to it, he brings a different dimension. In that sense we are working on it. Everyone -- strength & conditioning department and the physios -- is in sync and we have chatted it out," said Mhambrey to IANS.

The right-arm pace bowling all-rounder, who has been troubled by back injury over the last couple of years, hasn't been part of India's Test match set-up due to his inability to bowl.

Although he bowled in the recent bilateral limited-overs series in Sri Lanka in July, he couldn't complete his full quota in any game.

He bowled 14 overs in the three ODIs -- two wickets at an average of 48.5 and economy rate of 6.92 -- and two overs in one T20I.

Against England in March, he had bowled 17 overs in the five T20 Internationals, picking three wickets and conceding runs at 6.94 an over which was the second best on either side after Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He could complete his four-over quota in three of the five games.

Pandya also bowled in the third and final ODI against England and was quite economical, conceding runs at 5.33 in nine overs.

But India will need him to bowl full quota of overs throughout the T20 World Cup.

Mhambrey, the 49-year-old former India pace bowler, said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will eventually decide Pandya's availability at the T20 World Cup. It will be up to the franchise to decide on how to use him.

"Yes, the way I look at him and the way I feel, I am sure he will bowl [in IPL]. First step is the IPL. Maybe the franchise will decide how will they use him. That, kind of, will decide how it will be preparatory ground for the World Cup."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Pandya Paras Mhambrey T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 ICC T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp