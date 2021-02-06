STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies 110-3 as they chase 395 in Bangladesh in first Test

Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck 115 off 182 balls and Liton Das added 69.

Published: 06th February 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Kyle Mayers plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket Test match against Bangladesh at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

West Indies' Kyle Mayers plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket Test match against Bangladesh at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

CHITTAGONG: The West Indies were 110-3 at stumps on the fourth day of their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday as they chased 395 runs for victory.

Kyle Mayers was batting on 37 at the close with Nkrumah Bonner on 15. Mehidy Hasan claimed all three second innings wickets to fall to finish the day with 3-52.

Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck 115 off 182 balls and Liton Das added 69.

Spinners Jomel Warrican (3-57) and Rahkeem Cornwall (3-87) were the most successful West Indies bowlers.

Bangladesh made 430 in the first innings before bowling out the West Indies for 259.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh vs West Indies Bangladesh vs West Indies First Test Bangladesh vs West Indies Test Series Bangladesh vs West Indies Series
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp