IPL 2021: Got what we wanted, happy with our buys in auction, says RCB captain Virat Kohli

The franchise paid Rs 14.25 crore for Maxwell and a further Rs 15 crore for Jamieson.

Published: 20th February 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that is happy with how his franchised fared at the mini-auction and he believes that the new buys will help the franchise in winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

In the mini-auction held on Thursday, RCB roped in the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, and Kyle Jamieson.

The franchise paid Rs 14.25 crore for Maxwell and a further Rs 15 crore for Jamieson. The Kohli-led side also made a few interesting selections in the Indian players' department as well.

"Very very happy with our buys and the results we had in the auction. We got what we wanted for the balance and strength of our squad. We had a really good season last year and we believe that the new additions are going to propel us in the right direction going forward," said Kohli in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of day-night Test

"Hopefully, a couple of more steps further than the last year. Cannot wait to be back and get going for RCB this year. Just want to say once again, RCB fans are the best fanbase, we look forward to your support," he added.

RCB squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, AB de Villiers, Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat.

RCB had made it to the playoffs of the IPL 2020 season but the side had to face a loss in the Eliminator against SunRisers Hyderabad.

The Virat Kohli-led side has not been able to win the IPL title even once, but the side has made it to the finals thrice.

