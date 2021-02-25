STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Martin Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to record most sixes in T20Is

Martin Guptill whacked eight sixes and six fours during his sensational knock to leapfrog Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in T20Is.

Published: 25th February 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill waves to the crowd after he was dismissed for 97 runs during the second T20 against Australia at University Oval In Dunedin.

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill waves to the crowd after he was dismissed for 97 runs during the second T20 against Australia at University Oval In Dunedin. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUNEDIN: New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill on Thursday broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Going through a lean patch, Guptill slammed a whirlwind 97 off just 50 balls to steer New Zealand to 219 runs in the allotted 20 overs against Australia in the second T20I.

Guptill whacked eight sixes and six fours during his sensational knock to leapfrog Rohit's record of most sixes in T20Is. Guptill now has 132 while Rohit has 127 sixes under his belt in the shortest format of the game.

England skipper Eoin Morgan (113), New Zealand batsman Colin Munro (107), and West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle (105) are the other three batsmen to have more than 100 sixes in T20Is.

In reply to New Zealand's 219, Australia got off to a good start as the visitors smashed 33 runs from the first three overs. But Southee removed Matthew Wade in the fourth over to put a brake on Australia's chase.

But the visitors continued to bat risk-free and seven overs into the chase, Australia was 64/1 before Sodhi dismissed skipper Finch on the last ball of the eight over.

Finch's dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse which saw Australia losing wickets at regular intervals. The visitors were soon found reeling at 113/6 before Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams came out firing on cylinders.

The duo stitched a 92-run stand for the seventh wicket in just 37 balls but New Zealand held their nerve in the final over to prevail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martin Guptill Rohit Sharma Most T20 Sixers T20 Records Martin Guptill Records New Zealand vs Australia New Zealand vs Australia T20 New Zealand vs Australia T20 Series New Zealand vs Australia Second T20
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Narendra Modi at BJP campaign meeting at Lawspet on Thursday | G PATTABI RAMAN
NDA's aim is one and only one - welfare of Tamil Nadu: PM Modi
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach during a protest against the hike in fuel price, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp