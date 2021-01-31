STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Cricket Board to formulate policy on COVID-19 vaccination of players

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the board was seriously considering options of vaccinating players and officials of the national team so that bio-security bubble restrictions could be reduced for them.

Published: 31st January 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACH: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is formulating a policy next month on how to vaccinate its players against COVID-19, its Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said on Sunday. Khan said that several options were under consideration and advice has also been sought from the PCB's medical panel.

"As of now no Test playing nation has taken any final decision on getting their players vaccinated but we are looking at some options. I think by next month we will be able to formulate a policy on getting the Pakistan team players and officials vaccinated," Khan said.

Khan said that the PCB was seriously considering options of vaccinating players and officials of the national team so that bio-security bubble restrictions could be reduced for them. The government on Sunday sent a special plane of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to China to bring the first batch of the 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses.

The Pakistan government has also announced that seven million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine would also reach Pakistan in the first quarter of the current year. But so far no policy has been announced for vaccination of sportspersons.

The PCB has also made negative COVID-19 result compulsory for all media personnel wanting to cover the home series against South Africa. For this purpose, the Board has set up a unit of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital near the Rawalpindi stadium where the second Test will be played from February 3.

