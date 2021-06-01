STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Vijay Shankar needs to be given the right role: R Ashwin

Ashwin says that as one ages, injury management becomes difficult and it's not easy to play in the same vein as before.

Published: 01st June 2021 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar (Photo EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India off-spinner R Ashwin has been an integral part of the Tamil Nadu team. Despite international engagements, he has been following the team and feels injury management among senior players is crucial. He also spoke about all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who apparently feels that he should be batting at No. 4 for Tamil Nadu as it would give him more time to bat. However, during an interaction with TNIE, Ashwin says that as one age, injury management becomes difficult and it's not easy to play in the same vein as before.

“Even in the India team, there is constant change in players (senior) in the team and new players come in. You need to strike a balance. Vijay is a fine player who has played the World Cup and has a lot of experience. He has had a lot of injuries and there is no better person to understand it (injuries) better than me. Sometimes people are not sensitive to injury,” he said.

READ HERE: R Ashwin Interview | 'Proud to be an Indian as people helping one another during pandemic'

The 34-year-old spinner insists that Vijay Shankar has struggled to get out of injuries now and then.
“Vijay Shankar has definitely struggled, but he will find a solution and can get his injuries sorted. B Indrajith, B Aparajith and Vijay Shankar have been the backbone of Tamil Nadu cricket for a while (5 -8 years), but there are a lot of promising youngsters also coming through. It’s a matter of managing roles and giving seniors the right role.”

The ace offie feels that TN should look to find a way to utilize the experience of Shankar. “It doesn't become easy to mange injuries as you grow old. Vijay is about 30-31 years old and to manage injuries when you get older is harder. So I think we must give right roles and we must balance it with youngsters coming in and seniors. We should look for a way forward, utilise Vijay Shankar’s experience and also blend it with the youngsters. It will be good for TN cricket if we strike a good balance and give more opportunities for youngsters.”

Talking about the way forward, Ashwin added: “Aging players need to be phased out and junior players need to be given more opportunity in Tamil Nadu cricket. Utilise the experience of seniors when needed and blend it with youngsters,'” he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Ashwin Ravi Ashwin Vijay Shankar Tamil Nadu cricket
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp