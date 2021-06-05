STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka players refuse to sign central contract

The decision wasn't surprising as almost all the senior players in unison, had made it clear that the contracts offered by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wasn't to their liking.

Published: 05th June 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan cricket team during the third ODI vs West Indies

Sri Lankan cricket team (Photo| Twitter/ @OfficialSLC)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka national team players have refused to sign the annual central contract, alleging lack of transparency from the cricket board.

The decision wasn't surprising as almost all the senior players in unison, had made it clear that the contracts offered by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wasn't to their liking and also excluded some deserving performers.

The players in a collective statement said that they have "decided not to sign the tour contract for the forthcoming tour of England and neither will they enter into any future contracts for tours".

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had announced that 24 of the leading players were offered contracts under 4 categories and they had been given a deadline until June 3 to sign on dotted lines.

The annual retainership ranged between USD 70,000 to 100,000.

Star batsman, Dhananjaya de Silva was set to be the highest paid at USD 100,000.

At the height of the dispute and negotiations last month the players said remuneration proposed to players were more than 3 fold lower than payments made to players of other counties according to information received from the Federation of International Cricket Association (FICA).

Sri Lanka is expected to tour England from June 18 to July 4, where they will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals.

However the players have also clarified that at no point would they ever refuse to play for the country even when they have not signed the contract and SLC refuses to pay them their salaries.

The senior players were also not happy as public disclosure of their central contract amounts by SLC became a "grave security concern to each and every player".

Players claimed that the SLC decision had affected their self-confidence and peace of mind.

The chairman of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) Aravinda de Silva defended the new performance-linked pay system.

He said that SLC was forced to take a "harsh decision based on the past performances of the players as Sri Lanka's international ranking in all 3 formats had nose-dived.

" PTI NIL KHS KHS KHS 06051759 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp