STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

T20 leagues serious threat to international cricket: Ex-South African skipper Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis said that if the guardians of the game don't take corrective steps now, international cricket runs the risk of losing out to domestic leagues in future.

Published: 06th June 2021 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Faf du Plessi

Faf du Plessis of CSK plays a shot against Delhi Capitals. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis feels the mushrooming T20 leagues around the world is a big threat to international cricket. He said the administrators of the game must strike a fine balance between leagues and international cricket.

"T20 leagues are a threat for international cricket. The power of the leagues are growing year by year and obviously in the beginning there might be just 2 leagues around the world and now its becoming 4,5, 6,7 leagues in a year. The leagues are just getting stronger," he said in a virtual media interaction ahead of the PSL.

"I think its important that in future you try and see how its possible both can co-exist because it it becomes a choice moving forward into the future then it can be a real threat for the international game," he added.

Du Plessis, who will play for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, which resumes here on June 9 after COVID-forced postponement, said if the guardians of the game don't take corrective steps now, international cricket runs the risk of losing out to domestic leagues in future, just like soccer.

"That is a huge challenge. May be in 10 years time cricket will almost be like soccer where you have your world events and in between you have these leagues around the world where players can play," the veteran South African batsman said.

Citing the example of West Indies players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo among others, Du Plessis said many current players might opt to become freelance cricketers going forward, which would be a big loss for their respective national teams.

"If I take someone like myself you go and play 2 or 3 or 4 leagues around the world but I can't predict the future. There are more and more players...(who want to play in T20 Leagues). West Indies probably is the first team that started doing it. All of their guys moved away from international team to the T20 domestic circuit. So the West Indian team lost a lot of their key players. It's starting to happen with South Africa also," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Faf du Plessis international cricket T20 leagues Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp