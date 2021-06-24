STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ross Taylor: The unsung hero who carried New Zealand through

Ross Taylor, who began his Test career in 2007, has quietly rolled up 14 years of Test cricket, playing 108 Tests and racking up 7,564 runs.

Published: 24th June 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ross Taylor plays a shot during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Ross Taylor plays a shot during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SOUTHAMPTON: Veteran batsman Ross Taylor, who is New Zealand's top scorer in Tests and took his country through a tough phase on the reserve day on way to a win in World Test Championship (WTC) final on Wednesday, fits into the "we don't always have the stars" description given by Kane Williamson on Wednesday night.

Taylor, who began his Test career in 2007, has quietly rolled up 14 years of Test cricket, playing 108 Tests and racking up 7,564 runs. The 37-year-old batsman will soon be overtaken by Kane Williamson, who is 334 runs behind him, but he will surely go down as one of New Zealand's all-time greats.

At one point when R Ashwin was looking to put India into a winning position in the last session of the WTC final on Wednesday in Southampton, having removed the openers, Taylor buckled down and accorded the off-spinner due respect. He wasn't able to open his account for the first 18 deliveries.

Sensing that playing the slog sweep, which is his strength, may not be ideal since Ashwin was bowling a tight stump-to-stump line, Taylor went a bit straighter and hit a four over mid-on to break the shackles. A couple of balls later while Ashwin was trying to push the line towards off, Taylor carved it through mid-off. He was away and ended with a 100-ball 47 not out.

New Zealand may not have seen this day with him negotiating a testing period had they won the 2019 World Cup. Taylor had earlier said that he would have retired had the Kiwis won the 50-over World Cup two years ago in England. But the desire to go out on top kept him going.

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith said that Taylor's time is not up yet. "He deserves a last hurrah in New Zealand. I think he deserves to go around the cricket grounds in New Zealand and for people to acknowledge him, for him to acknowledge the people and just enjoy one more season," Smith told Stuff.co.nz

"I would be thinking that's the way he should go - I'm not saying that's the way he will go."

Smith feels that Taylor is in New Zealand's best ever cricket XI. "He'll be in our best ever cricket XI and will be there until the year dot. He deserves to be as well," said Smith, who is now a commentator.

"He's had the honour of leading New Zealand and he's been the elder statesmen in that side for quite some time. I work in commentary boxes around the world and he's got an immensely high reputation around the world."

This isn't the first time Taylor has put India in a spot of bother with his batting. Two years ago, in the 2019 50-over World Cup semi-final, the right-handed batsman scored 74 off 90 deliveries to help the Kiwis get to a competitive total from where they won.

While he shared an unbeaten 96-run stand for the third wicket with Williamson on Wednesday, he shared a 65-run stand with the New Zealand captain also for the same wicket in Manchester in the 2019 World Cup.

"Obviously with Ross, our most experienced player and leader in the group, it was nice that we were able to soak up some of the pressure and then score a few runs together, although it was really difficult to come by. But having an experienced hitter like Ross out there was certainly helpful," said Williamson after the match.

While Taylor has a below-par Test average against India, of 34.8, his average against them outside India (48.8), is well above his career average of 45.84.

On Wednesday, he proved why he is a big-game player and even the much-vaunted Indian bowling line-up had to no answer to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ross Taylor New Zealand ​India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 India vs New Zealand WTC Final WTC World Test Championship World Test Championship Final WTC Final World Test Championship Final 2021
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp