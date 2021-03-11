STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Our position still remains same, Alex Hales is out of the squad: Eoin Morgan

Hales was axed from England's (eventual winners) 50-over World Cup squad for failing a second test for use of recreational drugs.

Published: 11th March 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

England captain Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that top-order batsman Alex Hales has no room in the side as they have "very strong at the moment".

Hales was axed from England's (eventual winners) 50-over World Cup squad for failing a second test for use of recreational drugs. The wicket-keeper batsman last played for England in March 2019 prior to the World Cup.

"Our position on Alex still remains the same. He's out of the squad. The squad is very strong at the moment. You look at the strength of our squad at the moment and the areas that we're trying to improve... one area we don't struggle for players, it's probably in the top three," ESPNcricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.

"He's not in the squad and the squad is very difficult to get back into. The player that he is has never been in doubt. Could he return ahead of the World Cup? Only time will tell. But time is a great healer," he added.

Hales recently enjoyed an excellent BBL campaign and continues to hold the record for the highest T20I score by an England player - 116 not out against Sri Lanka in the 2014 World T20.

In February, England cricket team's national selector Ed Smith hinted that Hales might be given a chance when the squad gathers ahead of the summer later this year.

When asked directly about Hales, Smith had said, "We're always looking at ways to consider getting players who aren't currently in the active squad to come along to training days, perhaps in the run-up to a series."

"It's an opportunity to keep growing and expanding that group of players, and keep building those relationships with players who are just outside the actual squad, but that we know are good cricketers. It's something we might consider in the English summer," he had added.

Morgan also cleared the air regarding where all-rounder Ben Stokes will bat in the upcoming five-match series against India after his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals used the English batter as an opener.

"I'm happy with the structure I have. Ben has done really well for us there [in the middle order] and hopefully, that will continue," Morgan said.

The first T20I of the five-match series will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eoin Morgan Alex Hales
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp