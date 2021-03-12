STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board not in favour of Asia Cup this year

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani spoke about the Asia Cup after the franchise owners sought to know if the dates of PSL were clashing with the continental tournament.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has conveyed to the PSL franchise owners that the game's governing body in the country is not in favour of having the Asia Cup T20 event this year.

A PCB source said this was was conveyed by Mani to the Pakistan Super League franchise owners during a virtual meeting on Thursday, after it was announced that the remaining matches of PSL 6 would be completed in June.

Mani spoke about the Asia Cup after the franchise owners sought to know if the dates of PSL were clashing with the continental tournament. "Mani made it clear that their was little possibility of the tournament being held this year and it would be moved to 2023 due to the commitments of the participating teams," the source said.

The PCB chairman told the franchise owners the new dates for the Asia Cup would be decided at the next meeting of the Asian Cricket Council. The PSL 6 was postponed after 14 of the 34 matches in the league were completed earlier this month in Karachi due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the franchise players and officials.

The source said one or two franchise owners had also insisted that event be held in April and the PCB should pressurise Cricket South Africa (CSA) to reschedule Pakistan team's tour to the country in April. "But the PCB chairman made it clear they could not do this as they had good relations with CSA which had supported Pakistan cricket by sending its full test team to Pakistan in February," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani Asia Cup Asia Cup 2021
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp