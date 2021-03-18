STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal opts out of T20I series

Bangladesh is yet to name its T20 squad for the series against the Kiwis and most likely the squad will come out during the ODI series.

Published: 18th March 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal (File | AP)

By ANI

AUCKLAND: Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to personal reasons. Iqbal, who is the ODI skipper, said that he had conveyed his decision earlier to coach Russell Domingo and the selection committee led by Minhajul Abedin.

"Before coming to New Zealand, I had informed the head coach and chief selector that I won't be available for the T20I series," ESPNCricinfo quoted Iqbal as saying. "It is for personal reasons. My best wishes are with the team. When the coach said that we have an opportunity to do well here, it includes the T20Is as well," he added.

Bangladesh is yet to name its T20 squad for the series against the Kiwis. The T20I side is led by Mahmudullah and most likely the squad will come out during the ODI series. Bangladesh and New Zealand will be locking horns in the three-match ODI series, beginning Saturday and it will conclude on March 26.

After that, both teams will shift their attention to the shortest format as they will lock horns in the three-match T20I series. The first T20I will be played on March 28, while the other two will go ahead on March 30 and April 1.

Tamim Iqbal is Bangladesh's leading run-getter in the shortest format and he is their only centurion in T20I cricket and the left-handed batsman also has eight fifties to his name.

Bangladesh had last played a T20I against Zimbabwe last year, and the three-match series against New Zealand will be their first chance since then to prepare for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in India this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal NZ vs BAN T20 Russell Domingo
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp