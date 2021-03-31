CDCA celebrate first annual day  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu District Cricket Association (CDCA) celebrated its 1st annual day with S Sharath, former Tamil Nadu batsman and chief selector, being the chief guest. About 674 cricketers, hailing mostly from villages of Chengalpattu District, took part in the league and other tournaments.

CDCA conducted free coaching for U-12 boys. Workshops were also conducted for umpires and coaches. S Sharath and N Jothi, former MP (Rajya Sabha) and senior advocate Madras High Court, released the annual report of the association for 2019-2020. TN Ranji players trained at the CDCA grounds for fitness and net practice during the last four months.

Santhosh G scored the most runs in the league and Senthil Kumar S, who took most wickets in the league, were honoured by Sharath.

Masters CC, winners of Zone A, bagged the Venkatesan Memorial Cup, while Parasuraman Memorial Cricket Club claimed the Parasuraman Memorial Cup for topping in Zone B. All the century makers and highest wicket takers in each zone were honoured.

Big victory for IOB

Hariharan, SM Raffeq and V Vinod Rayer scored two goals apiece to help IOB defeat St Pauls’ Combined XI 9-0 in a league round of the NPV Ramasamy Udayar hockey cup tournament. Results: GST and Central Excise 4-1 TN Postal Hockey; IOB 9-0 St Pauls Combined XI; SRM IST 5-1 Chennai Hockey Association U-21 team.