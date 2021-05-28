STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Add free ball for bowlers every time a batter leaves non-strikers' end early, suggests Indian spinner Ashwin

Ashwin is currently undergoing quarantine with the rest of the Indian red-ball squad in Mumbai ahead of the UK tour.

Published: 28th May 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

R Ashwin during a training session in Chennai on Friday.

R Ashwin during a training session in Chennai on Friday. (Photo| EPS/D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman turned pundit Sanjay Manjrekar has spoken about removing the concept of free hit, but India spinner R Ashwin feels it is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of the fans.

He wants a 'free ball' to be added for every time when the batter leaves the non-striker's end early. Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "Come on @sanjaymanjrekar, free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. Let's add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non strikers end early, a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs of the bowlers analysis and total."

In another tweet he added: "Remember: "you are supposed to leave the crease only after the ball leaves the hand."

This after Manjrekar had shared the link of his column for Hindustan Times where he proposed the removal of free hit. The tweet read: "Hi guys, tell me what you think about some aspects of the game mentioned in this column that have me peeved a little bit. Also let me know what rule changes you would make to better your viewing experience. Will retweet the interesting ones."

Ashwin is currently undergoing quarantine with the rest of the Indian red-ball squad in Mumbai ahead of the UK tour. The team will first play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand before taking on England in a five-match Test series. The men's and women's team will take a charter on June 2 as the women's team will clash with England in a multi-format series. 

