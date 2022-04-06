Powar’s future as head coach under the lens after World Cup exit

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The future of India women’s team head coach Ramesh Powar’s future hangs in the balance even as his term has come to an end after the World Cup in New Zealand. Although when the BCCI advertised for the post last year, it said the new coach will have a tenure of two years, it is understood that Powar was handed only one year contract which could be extended by a year.

Since India’s group stage-exit at the recently concluded 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, Powar’s position has come under scrutiny. After taking over the team in May 2021 from WV Raman, Powar is yet to win a series with the team in any format. In the ODIs, India lost 2-1 in England, 2-1 in Australia and 4-1 in New Zealand before the World Cup. And at the marquee event, the team’s performance came under even more scrutiny, especially with selection calls where Shafali Verma was dropped just after just one match. Similarly, the decision to slot three left-handers in the match against New Zealand also came under lens as it literally played into the strengths of the hosts.

It is understood that the BCCI is not in a rush as of now and will take the feedback of the players in the coming days. Powar was never a popular choice among the players when he was reappointed in 2021 as they were expecting Raman to continue till the World Cup. However, based on the recommendations from the selection panel, the BCCI opted for a change of coach. The decision to go back to Powar did raise eyebrows then as he had fallen out with a few players including captain Mithali Raj. It is understood that several players even contemplated approaching the BCCI about their grievances as far back as England tour in June, but were advised against it.

In case the BCCI is looking to move on from Powar, a section of selection committee feels the time is right to appoint a woman for his role. Similarly, while the BCCI’s advertisement in 2021 said the head coach of the women’s team will oversee the A team and Under-19, going forward the roles being separated is a definite possibility, especially with the U-19 World Cup to played in January 2023. There are talks to have a separate person for this role, but it could also be handed over to VVS Laxman, who is the head of cricket at the NCA. The BCCI is also planning to have a meeting with Powar in the days ahead.