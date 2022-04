IPL 2022; KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Jagadeesha Suchith replaced the injured Washington Sundar in the Sunrisers playing XI.

KKR made three changes -- Aaron Finch, Aman Khan and Sheldon Jackson coming in for Sam Billings, Ajinkya Rahane and Rasikh Salam.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.