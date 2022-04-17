IPL 2022; CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings post 169/5 against Gujarat Titans

By PTI

PUNE: Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form with a 48-ball 73 before Gujarat Titans pulled things back to stop Chennai Super Kings at 169 for five in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. The Titans bowlers did exceedingly well in the last six overs, conceding only 45 after a 92-run third-wicket stand between Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu (46 in 31 balls).

Invited to bat, Gaikwad, who notched up his maiden IPL fifty of the season, added 92 off just 56 balls with Rayadu, rallying after CSK were in a spot of bother at 32 for two in the sixth over. Gaikwad's knock was studded with five fours and as many sixes as he anchored the innings.

Rayadu hammered four boundaries and two sixes, playing second fiddle to Gaikwad, who was in his elements. After a sedate start, Gaikwad, in search of vital runs after a prolonged run of poor scores, upped the ante in the fourth over.

The 'local boy' flicked Yash Dayal (1/40) for his first maximum over the deep backward square region and then got a boundary off a top-edge. Gaikwad flicked pacer Mohammed Shami (1/20) for a boundary and then launched into Alzarri Joseph (2/34), smashing him for another maximum over mid-wicket.

The elegant right-handed batter mixed caution with aggression and played a stylish pull shot over deep square-leg for a maximum off Joseph, who gave away 15 runs in the 11th over. Gaikwad completed his fifty with a cheeky single.

In the company of Rayudu, he launched into Dayal and hit him for two boundaries and a six in the 12th over, from which 19 runs came. Gaikwad then tore into Lockie Ferguson (0/46), pulling him for a six before playing an elegant cover drive to set it for CSK, who were 113 for two at that stage of the innings with seven overs still to go.

However, after threatening to score above 180-185, CSK lost the plot after losing Rayadu and Gaikwad in quick succession, slipping to 131 for four. While Rayadu gave a sitter to Vijay Shankar at sweeper-cover, in a bid to score quickly, Gaikwad perished in the 17th over.

A late onslaught by skipper Ravindra Jadeja (22 not out off 12 balls) and Shivam Dube (19) helped CSK close in on 170, with 18 runs coming in the final over bowled by Ferguson.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73; Alzarri Joseph 2/34)