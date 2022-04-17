STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022; CSK vs GT: David Miller's 94 helps Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets

Invited to bat, CSK posted 169 for five, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 48-ball 73 and Ambati Ruyudu's 46 off 31 balls to which David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94.

Published: 17th April 2022 11:42 PM

Gujarat Titans batter David Miller celebrates after his team won an IPL 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune

Gujarat Titans batter David Miller celebrates after his team won an IPL 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in an IPL match here on Sunday. Invited to bat, CSK posted 169 for five, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 48-ball 73 and Ambati Ruyudu's 46 off 31 balls.

In reply, David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while stand-in skipper Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as GT chased down the total with one ball to spare. Earlier, Gaikwad returned to form with a scintillating innings, which was studded with five sixes and as many fours, while Rayudu had four hits to the fence and two maximums.

For Gujarat Titans, Alzarri Joseph (2/34) took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/20) and Yash Dayal (1/40) claimed one each.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73; Alzarri Joseph 2/34) lost to Gujarat Titans: 170 for 7 in 19.5 overs (David Miller 94; Dwayne Bravo 3/23, Maheesh Theekshana 2/24) by three wickets

Comments

