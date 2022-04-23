IPL 2022; RCB vs SRH: Kohli gets second golden duck as Hyderabad thrash Bangalore for easy win

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming into this crucial game, even though Marco Jansen had provided Sunrisers Hyderabad's pace-heavy and potent attack an added dimension as they were turning their season around in style, wicket-taking wasn't something the South African was offering.

The 21-year-old had picked up only three wickets from four matches prior to Saturday, but all that changed as the left-arm pacer left Royal Challengers Bangalore on the mat with one devastating over that all but settled the contest in the second over of the match.

Both sides had momentum behind them when they came face to face at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, but by the end of the night, it was a thoroughly one-sided contest as Hyderabad blew Bangalore away with a nine-wicket victory. It was their fifth win on the trot while Bangalore was left with some big questions to answer.

As far as Sunrisers are concerned, there looks to be a certain clarity to their approach. Traditionally, bowling has been their strength and Kane Williamson had no hesitation in opting to bowl first after winning the toss.

After Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a tight and economical first over conceding just five runs, Jansen left the Bangalore top-order bamboozled with his movement, bounce and angled deliveries.

His first victim was the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis whose off-stump was knocked over with only his second ball. After Faf's one-man rescue mission in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants, he was out for five.

Out walked Virat Kohli, who had the spotlight on him after a first-ball zero against Lucknow with Ravi Shastri even calling him 'over-cooked' and in need of a break. After his second straight first ball dismissal, when he edged the ball straight to Aiden Markram at second slip, questions arise on whether the star batsman could actually do with a break.

There was no wry smile here from Kohli after the dismissal like the one written on his face after falling to Dushmanta Chameera in the last game. Instead, there was utter disbelief from him as RCB's top order was being picked apart.

Jansen wasn't done yet and Anuj Rawat was his next prey as the youngster had another forgettable outing with the southpaw jabbing the ball straight to Markram who was once again immaculate at second slip.

With Jansen providing the perfect platform with an over that read 3 for three, Sunrisers sensed blood and went in for the kill. T Natarajan choked RCB further as Glen Maxwell could only look on after a stunning catch for Williamson at mid-off as the Bengaluru outfit lost their top four inside five overs.

While pace has been the strength of Hyderabad, spinner Jagadeesha Suchith offered crucial breakthroughs by dismissing Suyash Prabhudessai and the dangerous Dinesh Karthik in the same over. On countless occasions this season, Karthik has been Bengaluru's saviour, but it simply wasn't their night as the veteran suffered a rare duck this season.

The bowlers firmly had their tails up and RCB never recovered from there. While Umran Malik was unplayable with his lethal pace, Natarajan finished with 3 for 10 including the dismissals of Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, where their stumps going cartwheeling was a thing of beauty.

Sunrisers were clinical in the field as well with Nicholas Pooran having an impressive day behind the stumps while the captain Williamson was leading from the front with two stunning catches.

With the likes of Jansen and Natarajan leading the fireworks, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled just 2.1 overs but walked away with a wicket when Mohammed Siraj swung hard only to see Williamson take a blinder as RCB folded for 68 in 16.1 overs.

Abhishek Sharma made short work of the chase with a quickfire 47 off 28 balls as the victory helped Sunrisers improve their net run rate significantly as it was the perfect day in the office.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 68 all out in 16.1 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; Marco Jansen 3/25, T Natarajan 3/10) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad: 72 for 1 in 8 overs (Abhishek Sharma 47, Kane Williamson 16 not out; Harshal Patel 1/18)