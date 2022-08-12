Moeen, Du Plessis to play for CSK in CSA T20 league

Venkata Krishna B By

CHENNAI: The Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited have successfully managed to rope in Moeen Ali, who had earlier signed up for International League T20 (ILT20), for South Africa’s T20 league. The English all-rounder will turn out for Johannesburg based team which will also see CSK reunite with Faf du Plessis, who is set to lead the team in the inaugural edition in January.

Apart from these two players, the Super Kings have also landed an all-rounder from the Caribbean and a spinner from Sri Lanka. Ali’s inclusion is seen as a major coup as Cricket South Africa and ILT20 have been competing to sign-up the players as both the leagues are set to clash with each other. Teams in CSA’s league are allowed to sign five players – one South African, three overseas players (only two from a country) and developmental players before the auction.

Although ILT20 has already announced a list of players who have been signed, the six franchises are yet to announce their new signings as a few more names are likely to be added soon. According to an official familiar with the developments, a number of players’ agents are believed to be weighing up options between the two and few players who have already committed to ILT20 could potentially move to CSA’s league. Although ILT20 is offering lucrative contracts – the highest after the IPL – some of the big names like Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan have already committed to play in CSA’s league.

Even Mumbai Indians, which own MI Cape Town, announced their new signings on Thursday and they are Kagiso Rabada, Rashid, Sam Curran, Livingstone and Dewald Brewis. Du Plessis and Brewis are not the only South Africans who will continue their association with their same IPL franchise. Quinton de Kock, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants will turn out for the Durban based team which is also owned by the RP Sanjeev Goenka group. The Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have bought the Port Elizabeth franchise, have picked Aiden Markram as their local player. Delhi Capitals have chosen Anrich Nortje for its Pretoria team. Rajasthan Royals, who own the Paarl franchise are believed to have signed Jos Buttler and David Miller.

Meanwhile, with regards to Pakistan players availability in the leagues, it is understood that the Pakistan Cricket Board will not be issuing any no-objection certificates as it will clash with their domestic and international commitments. Although none of them play in the IPL owing to government restrictions, officials in the know revealed that in case they are made available, they could be in action.

The auction for the CSA’s league is expected to be held in September.

