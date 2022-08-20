Home Sport Cricket

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: India wins toss, opts to field

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after a comprehensive victory in the opener.

By PTI

HARARE: India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against Zimbabwe in the second ODI here on Saturday.

Shardul Thakur replaced pacer Deepak Chahar in the Indian playing XI.

Making two changes, Zimbabwe included Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga in their XI, in place of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava respectively.

Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk/capt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

