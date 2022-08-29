Home Sport Cricket

'We're all proud of you': De Villiers congratulates Virat Kohli on playing 100th T20I

Kohli has represented India in 102 Tests and 262 ODIs so far, and the team's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday will be his 100th T20 International.

Kohli and de villiers } PTI

RCB's AB de Villiers raises his bat after scoring a half century with Virat Kohli nearby during IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a special message, South African batting great AB de Villiers has congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I, which will also make him the first Indian to complete a century of matches in all three formats.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats," de Viliers said in a video posted by Star Sports on twitter.

"What an amazing achievement, Virat. We're all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We will be watching you."

The 33-year-old Indian has been going through a lean patch for the last few years and is coming back after a month-long break from the game.

De Villiers and Kohli have shared the dressing room during the former's IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

