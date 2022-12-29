Home Sport Cricket

Pacer Shikha returns to India team for T20 World Cup

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has brought back Shikha for the tri-series in South Africa and the T20 World Cup.

Published: 29th December 2022 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey (Photo | PTI)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

MORE than a year after her last international appearance, pacer Shikha Pandey has been recalled to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa early next year.

Shikha, who last played for India during the T20I series against Australia in October 2021, was not picked for the ODI World Cup earlier this year to the surprise of many. She was subsequently not selected for the rest of the assignments through 2022, including the Women's T20 Challenge, Commonwealth Games and the Asia Cup.

During the 2022-23 domestic season, she came back strongly,  picking up 20 wickets in 16 T20s at an average of 13.45 at an economy of 4.63. However, she did not make the team for the Australia series despite Pooja Vastrakar missing due to injury. The Indian bowling attack, featuring just two seamers for most of the series, struggled to contain the Australian side in the recently concluded high-scoring T20I series, which the hosts lost 1-4.

Now, after 14 months, the All-India Women’s Selection Committee has brought back Shikha for the tri-series in South Africa and the T20 World Cup.

Vastrakar is named in both the squads but her final inclusion will be subject to fitness. Leg-spinning all-rounder Devika Vaidya, who had a good comeback series against Australia, retains her place while Amanjot Kaur and Shushma Verma are included only for the tri-series in which Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will not be taking part due to the U-19 T20 World Cup duties.

Pacer Meghna Singh, whose poor run continued in the T20Is in Mumbai, makes the tri-series with Sneh Rana and Sabbineni Meghana but the trio are in the reserves for the global event. Having impressed everyone with her performance in the debut series, left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani will have a key role to play for India in both the tri-series as well as the World Cup.

The Harmanpreet-led side will play Pakistan in their first game of the World Cup on February 12 in Cape Town. At the moment, they do not have a head coach or a bowling coach with the newly-appointed batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar running the show. Whether a bowling coach will be appointed before the World Cup is yet to be seen. “Definitely, it will be helpful (to have a bowling coach) and the BCCI is looking into it. I think we’ll have somebody good coming in hopefully, very soon," Kanitkar had said after the T20I series against Australia.

Having reached the final of the last two big-ticket T20 events — 2020 T20 World Cup and 2022 Commonwealth Games — before losing to Australia in both competitions, the women will be hoping to go one step further this time around.

T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet (C), Mandhana (VC), Shafali, Yastika (wk), Richa (wk) Jemimah, Harleen, Deepti, Devika, Radha, Renuka, Anjali, Pooja, Rajeshwari, Shikha. Reserves: Sabbineni, Rana, Meghna.

Tri-series: Harmanpreet (C), Mandhana (VC), Yastika (wk), Rodrigues, Harleen, Deepti, Devika, Rajeshwari, Radha, Renuka, Meghna, Anjali, Shushma (wk), Amanjot, Pooja, Meghana, Rana, Shikha. Note: Vastrakar’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup South Africa All-India Women’s Selection Committee
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp