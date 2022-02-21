INTERVIEW | With an old head on his young shoulders, Abdul Samad looks to make most of Ranji outings

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : When Abdul Samad walked in at 200/3 on the Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match against Pondicherry, the pressure was on Jammu and Kashmir. With his team 143-runs behind, Samad's 78-ball 103 ensured J&K started their campaign on a victorious note.

His knock was further evidence of why the 20-year-old is earmarked for big things in Indian cricket.

In a conversation with this daily, the right-hander opens up about his innings, his batting and more. Excerpts.

There was something casual about your second scoring shot – the six over mid-on. Could you tell us?

Actually, bowl was moving away from me. He was bowling out-swingers. So I just decided to charge him. That's why I went straight. I was trying to bat with a straight bat. And I connected well and it went well of the bat.

But your team had just lost two quick wickets...

Actually, I connected the first boundary (flick) very well and I got lot of confidence out of it. That went from middle off the bat and I tried to analyse the situation. But when I walked in it was tough we had lost two quick wickets. I just played my game without changing much. Eventually it is the run that matters.

You are keeping it so simple. Do you get pulled up by the coach when you get out going for a big shot?

(laughs) Whenever I get out, everyone says you could have stayed a bit longer and could have scored more runs. But I was confident that I'm going to play good amount of deliveries and get some good runs. I was actually trying to play balls and stay in the crease. Boundaries were coming easily. They were bowling to me in the slot. So I'd to go for those. No point in holding back. And I hit only two sixes in this innings (laughs). That is what I was trying to do. To play along the ground. Low risk shots basically.

You sound disappointed that you hit only two sixes...

No, no, no. I'm actually disappointed that I missed a big knock. It was an ideal scenario for a big knock. 200 was there.

After those back-to-back wickets, you went in and played aggressively. Was that the plan?

I was not being aggressive! I was just timing the ball well and all of it found the gap. Some days even if you time them well, the ball will only find fielders and it is a dot ball.

So you just went with the flow?

I was just making sure that we keep scoring runs and keep the scoreboard moving. That is how you shift pressure to the opposition. It releases pressure and gives us bit of more time.

The pace at which you scored runs, it ensured there was time for your bowlers to dismiss Pondicherry again. Was it the plan on Day three?

Yes. That's why I was playing in that gear. Because it gave us at least one more session to bowl them out. It helps the team on matches like this. We had a whole day to close out the game on Day 4.

Mithun Manhas (JKCA administrator) says, all we ask from Samad is to face 60-70 deliveries in an innings...

I also had a chat with him and that is what he tells me. Target minimum of 60 balls that would be enough for you to score a century (laughs). But in this game I was targeting 150 balls. That is why I was disappointed.

You preferred hitting sixes and you were advised to cut down on that. How difficult is that?

It is all about practice. I have been practicing playing shots along the ground and that is what helps me.

And in the nets do you set a target about the number of deliveries you face?

I try and do everything at the nets. But in the match it is totally different. So I just try to play the moment. I go in, analyse the situation and the condition and plan accordingly. Before a game everyone thinks I will do this, I will do that. But at the particular day everything changes. You have to adapt.

So you don't visualise?

Everyone will do that. Even I.. but you have to be prepared to face things that you don't visualise. On that particular day, it is not in your hands. It is all about how you stand there and how you handle the situation. That is what matters. With me, the first two balls or first couple of boundaries matters. Even a defensive shot. If I middle them, then it gives me a lot of confidence.

The last couple of IPL editions have been huge for you. Did those things add pressure, particularly being retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad?

First of all I'm grateful that I'm playing the Ranji Trophy and IPL as well. As far as handling that pressure is concerned (chuckles) I would say, you shouldn't think too much about that. If you do, then you tend to overthink and it gives space to lot of unnecessary thoughts. Lot of thoughts in the mind, creates much bigger problem (laughs). You just have to stay focused on one thing: What are you capable of and what you can do and what you can achieve. That's it. That is what keeps me positive.

You sound way too mature for a 20-year-old...

(Laughs) I don't even know where I got this from. Even whatever I just said, I don't know.

Do you read books?

Books? No way bro. Nothing. I just like music. I sing a bit....

Do you practice?

No. Just Bollywood and Punjabi songs. That is what keeps me calm and releases all the stress. I listen to slow meaningful songs. Perhaps that is where I get those things I said.

Boys of your age don't usually listen to slow numbers. They prefer fast beats...

Which is why I have Punjabi songs in my playlist.

IPL can also be a distraction. How do you handle those?

As far as IPL is concerned, I firmly believe I have done nothing. With my ability, I have to come up with lot of good performances. And I'm not trying to put pressure on myself, but I believe I could contribute a lot more. Playing IPL alone is not enough. Which is why I say, I have not done anything. I will try to make this year big.

Personally, what do you think has changed in recent years?

I think I have developed much more as a cricketer. When you are not scoring runs, not doing much, how you handled that phase teaches a lot. That defines your character. If you are staying the same in both situations -- when you are performing and not -- that teaches you a lot. It gives you the will power to perform well. An athlete should stay the same in triumph and failure. Some people let emotions take over when they are not performing. And that leads to destruction. Even if you perform well or not, your individuality doesn't change. That is what defines your character.

Who teaches you these things?

My mother told me all of these. She taught me. When I go home, she always tells me to stay humble, respect everyone, keep helping others and always remember where you came from.

Do you remember those days?

Off course. One should never forget their roots. They are the foundation. And I'm really grateful to where I'm because parents have done a lot of sacrifice. Not everyone gets an opportunity to play for the state and I'm lucky to be playing IPL too. And I'm hoping to break into the Indian team as well.

Do you seek advice from other cricketers?

Most of the time, I talk to Irfan (Pathan) bhaiya. He has been mentoring me. From the time I made my debut, he has been supporting me really well. And I owe him a lot. He does it without expecting anything in return.

How have been your conversation with current players?

They always say good things like 'you have the capability, have the ability to make it to the top and just don't stop mid-way'. Mahi bhai told me that 'not everyone has this talent to hit sixes like these and keep training hard'. I'm just grateful. Even the Williamson, Warner, Laxman Sir all say the same. He is really a nice human being and down to earth and you can learn a lot from him. Be it cricket or life.

Full story: newindianexpress.com

