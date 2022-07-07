STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Premier League gets underway at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium

Andhra Cricket Association chief Sarat Chandra Reddy said that the ACA came up with the APL with the sole objective of encouraging young cricket talent from the State.

Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The maiden edition of Shriram APL (Andhra Premier League) being conducted by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) got underway at the ACA VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. ACA president Sarat Chandra Reddy formally kickstarted the tournament after unfurling the ACA flag in the presence of APL players and officials at the stadium. He also unveiled the APL trophies’

Speaking on the occasion, Sarat Chandra Reddy said the ACA came up with the APL with the sole objective of encouraging young cricket talent from the State. It is also striving to spot the young talent in all the districts to impart training to them. 

The ACA fixed the schedule for three years. As the matches are being conducted under the supervision of the BCCI, the APL will be a perfect platform for the players to showcase their talent to get recognition at the national level. He declared the tournament open by ringing the bell. The first match was played between Coastal Riders and Marlin Godavari Titans. 

Coastal Riders who won the  toss opted to field. Put into bat, Godavari Titans made 115 for six wickets in the allotted 20 overs with their batter KV Sasikant remained not out scoring a brisk 55 runs. Coastal Riders made 32 for two in seven overs when rain stopped the play. Godavari Titans were declared winners on the basis of VJD method.

