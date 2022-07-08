STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hardik smashes 51 as India score 198/8 in first T20I 

This was Hardik's first T20I half-century, helping India score at a brisk pace in the middle overs after Rohit Sharma (24 off 14 balls), Deepak Hooda set it up with their enterprising knocks.

Published: 08th July 2022 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

India's Hardik Pandya hits a four during the first T20 international cricket match between England and India at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Hardik Pandya led India's aggressive batting display with a blistering 33-ball 51 as the visitors posted a challenging 198 for eight against England in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

This was Hardik's first T20I half-century, helping India score at a brisk pace in the middle overs after Rohit Sharma (24 off 14 balls), Deepak Hooda (33 0ff 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) set it up with their enterprising knocks.

Motoring along at 178 for five at the end of 17th over, India, however, failed to finish their innings with a flourish on a belter of a pitch.

Seeking to make up for the lost time after missing the fifth Test against England owing to Covid-19, Rohit got India off to a brisk start.

First up, Rohit charged down the track to smash Sam Curran towards mid-off and while a diving Chris Jordan got a hand to it, the ball was hit too hard and all the fielder could do was deflect it to the fence.

Reece Topley strayed down the leg and Rohit whipped it off his pads for his second boundary.

That was followed by another four as the India captain played it through point, forcing his English counterpart Jos Buttler to introduce spin as early as the third over.

Unperturbed, Rohit went after Moeen Ali straightaway and collected two boundaries off him by employing the sweep shots on both occasions.

However, the experienced off-spinning all-rounder came back strongly to dismiss the India skipper just when he was beginning to look ominous, with a delivery that drifted away for Rohit to snick it to Buttler.

Coming off his maiden century against Ireland, Deepak Hooda started from where he left off in the previous game at Malahide, smashing Moeen high over long-on for two massive sixes.

That he opened his account with a maximum showed the kind of confidence that the man from Rohtak carried into Ageas Bowl.

And even though Moeen enjoyed his second breakthrough in the form of Ishan Kishan, who did not look to be in control of his pull shots, India continued with their attacking approach.

While Hooda started with a six, Suryakumar Yadav began his innings with a four, sweeping Moeen over backward square leg.

The man in form, Hooda continued to deal in boundaries, hitting Topley for three fours in the innings' sixth over as India galloped to 66 for two in the powerplay.

Surya dispatched Tymal Mills over fine leg for a six, and then, comfortably got two fours on the off-side off Matt Parkinson's innocuous leg-spinners.

Amid the flurry of boundaries, India lost Hooda -- a rather soft dismissal -- as he failed to connect to a Jordan delivery that was going down leg.

One big-hitter was replaced by another, as Hardik Pandya joined Suryakumar in the middle to continue the aggression.

In no time, Hardik started dealing in boundaries and even though Suryakumar got out, after getting a six and a four off Mills and Jordan respectively, there was no stopping India's charge.

Hardik kept finding the fence with ease and a missed stumping off Parkinson, when the batter was on 37, compounded England's woes. But they did manage to get Hardik after he had got to his fifty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India England Test cricket cricket T20
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp