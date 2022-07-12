Rithik, Silambarasan give Madurai fourth victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some hefty hitting from Rithik Easwaran (41 off 27, 3x4, x46) and NS Chaturved (34 off 24, 1x4, 2x6) took the Siechem Madurai Panthers to 165/7 in their 20 overs. That total was always going to trouble Salem Spartans and so it proved as the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) continued its Coimbatore leg of the league stage. With the win, Madurai consolidated their second place in the table. Salem are firmly ensconced at the bottom with three defeats in as many games.

Salem asked Madurai to bat first and it was initially tough going for the batters as they found the big shots tough to come by. After the end of nine overs, Madurai had lost three for just 62. However, the partnership (59 runs, 6.3 overs) between Easwaran and Chaturved changed the complexion of the match. Pacer Kishoor restored a degree of control by scalping both of them to finish with 3/39.

Chasing 166, opener H Gopinath got them off to a decent start but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Most of the batters struggled for timing and rhythm as the Madurai bowlers, led by P Saravanan’s 2/9 in four overs, were always in control of the situation. R Silambarasan also contributed with four wickets as they enjoyed a 39-run win.

Brief scores: Madurai 165/7 in overs (Chaturved 34, Easwaran 41, Kishoor 3/39) bt Salem 126/9 in 20 overs (Silambarasan 4/22, Saravanan 2/9).