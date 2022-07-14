STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'A new beginning': Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirms dating Sushmita Sen

Soon after he shared the tweet, speculations about Modi and Sen's wedding started doing the rounds on social media.

Published: 14th July 2022 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

n a follow up post, the businessman clarified that they are just 'dating'. (Photo | Twiter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Lalit Modi, former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday revealed he is dating Bollywood star and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

The London-based founder of the IPL made his relationship with Sen official in a post on his Twitter account.

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally.

Over the moon," Modi, 56, wrote alongside two current and two throwback photographs with the actor.

Soon after he shared the tweet, speculations about Modi and Sen's wedding started doing the rounds on social media.

In a follow up post, the businessman clarified that they are just "dating".

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he wrote. Sen, 46, has not yet confirmed her relationship with Modi.

She had announced her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year.

Modi had relocated to London from India in 2010, amid scandals and controversies linked to the cricket tournament  IPL.

In March, the High Court of London cleared him of "actionable misrepresentation" as alleged by former Indian model-turned-investor Gurpreet Gill Maag in a legal challenge.

