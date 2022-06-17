STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Overton twins called up by England team for third New Zealand Test

Jamie Overton was called up on Thursday, joining Craig, the older brother by three minutes, in a 14-man party for the match at Headingley starting on June 23.

Published: 17th June 2022 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Craig Overton. (Photo | AFP)

Craig Overton. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: There are twins in England's cricket squad for the final test of the series against New Zealand.

Jamie Overton was called up on Thursday, joining Craig, the older brother by three minutes, in a 14-man party for the match at Headingley starting on June 23.

The decision puts the Overtons back on the same team after they went head to head in an English County Championship match last week, a meeting that ended with Craig suffering a concussion after Jamie hit him with a bouncer.

The addition of Jamie, an uncapped seamer, suggests England is keen to assess its options in Leeds, having relied on a three-man pace attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and newcomer Matthew Potts in the first two tests.

England have won them both to take the series.

No twins have played international cricket for England before, a record that seems likely to stay intact given Craig has been an unused squad member in the first two games against the Kiwis.

But should conditions favour quick bowlers, as they often do in Leeds, England could choose to replace spinner Jack Leach with an additional pace option and pit the Overtons into direct competition for one place.

Jamie is comfortably the quicker bowler and has greater range as a batter, which could be relevant given the length of the current English tail.

But Craig has proved a more reliable, consistent performer in first-class cricket over the years, taking 402 wickets compared to Jamie's 206 and picking up eight test caps and four ODI appearances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamie Overton Craig Overton
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp