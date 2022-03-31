Col CK Nayudu U-25 trophy: S Ajit Ram's 4/43 puts Tamil Nadu in command against Manipur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-Arm spinner S Ajit Ram's 4/43 helped Tamil Nadu dismiss Manipur for 155 on the first day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy U-25 elite 'A' group match in Puducherry. RS Jaganath Sinivas and S Mohan Prasath lent good support to Ajit Ram and took two wickets each. In reply, Tamil Nadu were twelve for no loss in four overs.

Brief scores: Manipur 155 in 83.1 ovs (Nitesh Sedai 29, Kishan Singha 51, Bikash Singh 29, S Ajith Ram 4/43) vs Tamil Nadu 12/0 in 4 ovs.

Unbeaten century by KV Raghav

Riding on KV Raghav's unbeaten 157, St Bede’s AIHSS 'A' thrashed Santhome HSS, Mylapore by 199 runs in the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram trophy. Select scores: St.Bede's AIHSS 'A' 290/3 in 30 overs (KV Raghav 157 n.o) bt Santhome HSS, Mylapore 91/7 in 30 overs (R Roshan 3/14).

Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 'A', Kolappakkam 371 for no loss in 30 overs (G Ravindran 121 n.o, T Ganesh 205 n.o) bt Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Chetpet 107 in 27.1 overs (S Rishwanth 4/14).

Arjun Premkumar shocks Denim Yadav in TVS-ITF junior U-18 tennis championship

Arjun Premkumar defeated top seed Denim Yadav 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the TVS-ITF junior U-18 tennis championship at the Madura college courts, Madurai.