ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli becomes second highest run-scorer in tournament's history

The highest run-scorer in ICC T20 World Cup history is Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene who has scored 1,1016 runs in T20 WCs at an average of 39.07.

Published: 27th October 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

He reached this landmark during his side's Group 2, Super 12 match of the tournament at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In the match, Virat hit a delightful unbeaten 62 off 44 balls. His knock included three fours and two majestic sixes.

Now, Virat Kohli has a total of 989 runs in 23 T20 WC matches across 21 innings at an average of 89.90. He has twelve half-centuries in the tournament, with the best score of 89*.

Most notably, Virat is also the 'Man of the Tournament' twice in the tournament. He won the honors in 2014 (319 runs) and 2016 (273 runs), becoming the only player to do so.

He surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle to become the second-greatest batter in the tournament. Gayle has scored 965 runs at an average of 34.46 in 31 innings across 33 matches. Two centuries and seven fifties have come out of his bat, with the best score of 117.

The highest run-scorer in ICC T20 World Cup history is Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene. He has scored 1,1016 runs in T20 WCs at an average of 39.07. One century and six half-centuries have come out of his bat, with a best of 100.

Coming to the match, India scored 179/2 in their 20 overs. Virat (62*), Suryakumar Yadav (51*), and skipper Rohit Sharma (53) shined with brilliant half-centuries. Rohit and Virat put on a stand of 75 runs for the second wicket while Suryakumar and Virat put on an unbeaten stand of 95 off 48 balls for the third wicket.

KL Rahul failed to fire once again, scoring only 9 runs.

Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeran took a wicket each for Dutch. Netherlands innings is in progress.

Brief Scores: India: 179/2 (Virat Kohli 62*, Rohit Sharma 53, Paul van Meekeran 1/32)

