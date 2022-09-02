Suryakumar Yadav marrying aggression with efficiency in T20s

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ICC rankings for batters in men’s T20I batter lists Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3, just below the Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. But, it would not be unfair to argue that the Indian batter is probably the best in the world at the moment, given the kind of consistency he has showcased since making his India debut. A strike rate of 177.51 in 23 innings with an average of 39.89 while batting largely between Nos 3-5 is good enough to establish that he is the best T20 batter from India at the moment. But, where does he stand on the international stage? His strike rate is the highest among full members with a minimum of 20 innings. The only other players in the top ten are Jimmy Neesham (165.84) and Colin Munro (156.44).

Wednesday night was yet another example of the gap between him and other batters in the side as he smashed an unbeaten 26-ball 68, helping India recover from a sedate start against Hong Kong. Yet, after the match, when asked if there is a possibility of him opening since India is experimenting, he was at his candid best. "I am flexible to bat at any number, wherever you tell me. I have told the coach and captain to send me at any number but just play me," laughed the 31-year-old.

At some level, his diplomacy was understandable as he isn’t the captain or vice-captain and should he open, he is likely to replace the latter in KL Rahul. That said, Suryakumar has been the torchbearer of sorts for the brand — not putting too much price on the wicket — in which the format is supposed to be played. Not just the action, but his words reflect as much. He said his role is to come and express himself and try to up the ante before adding, “if I couldn't accomplish that role, then obviously the next one, Rishabh (Pant) would have done, if not DK (Dinesh Karthik) he would have done and then we had Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), even he was there to do that."

It’s no secret that India have been trying to play attacking cricket in the shortest format since the start of this year. And the numbers do reflect that. But amidst all the misses, what makes Suryakumar stand out is his consistency. Having the kind of impact as often as he has had, has a sense of ridiculousness attached to it. That is why it is hard not to see how he isn’t the third name in the team sheet after captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

On October 28, 2020 — two days after he was not picked for the Australia tour despite his consistent show in the IPL — Suryakumar smashed an unbeaten 43-ball 79 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by then Indian skipper Virat Kohli. After taking Mumbai Indians home in the chase that night, he gestured towards the dressing room in a way that said ‘why worry when I am here’. Almost two years on, he doesn’t have to make any gesture towards the Indian dugout, for they know they have nothing to worry as long as he is there in the middle.

