Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Asia Cup with side strain

Dahani is the third Pakistan pacer after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Jr to be ruled out of the tournament.

Published: 04th September 2022 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani plays a shot during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Asia Cup here due to a suspected side strain.

Dahani is the third Pakistan pacer after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Jr to be ruled out of the tournament.

"He has complained off a side strain after the match against Hong Kong and he is being monitored but the medical team will probably decide to have a scan after 48 to 72 hours," a PCB official aware of the developments in the Pakistan team said.

"Dahani is with the team but the indications are he might not play in remaining matches of the tournament and will require proper rehab," he added.

Dahani took one wicket in the two matches that he has played in the tournament, at an economy rate of 6.

Pakistan have two pacers -- Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali -- and a spinner in Usman Qadir on the bench as potential replacements for Dahani.

Babar Azam's side crushed Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday to seal its spot in the final four of the tournament, days after losing their opener to India by five wickets.

The source said that the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja himself a former Test captain is concerned with the sudden spate of injuries to the young pace bowlers.

"He is concerned since all the bowlers are in their 20s and he is also not happy with the time taken to decide to send Shaheen to England for treatment of his knee injury," the source added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahnawaz Dahani
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp