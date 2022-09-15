Home Sport Cricket

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

His career had come to an abrupt end when he was named as one of the accused by the Mumbai Police in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, where he had been umpiring.

Published: 15th September 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Umpire Asad Rauf from Pakistan.(File Photo |AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lahore. He was 66. Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in international cricket in 2000.

He officiated in 64 Tests (49 as on-field umpire and 15 as TV umpire), 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is and was one of Pakistan's leading umpires in the mid 2000s.

His family members confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday night and was taken to a hospital but he died there.

"He had not been feeling well for the last couple of days while running his business and came home early.

Doctors say he had a cardiac arrest," his brother said from Lahore. He will be buried in Lahore near his home on Thursday evening.

Rauf, who was also an accomplished first class batter and toured with the Pakistan team without playing a Test or an international match before turning to umpiring, also officiated in 11 women's T20 games.

"Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Ramiz Raja tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asad Rauf
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp