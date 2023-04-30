Women's cricket for the visually challenged: Nepal beat India to take 2-1 series lead

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A 186-run opening wicket stand between Binita Pun and Mankeshi Chaudhary helped Nepal overcome India by nine wickets in the third match of the Women's T20 Bilateral Series for the Blind here.

Nepal scored the winning run on the last ball of their innings providing a spectacle of a match by chasing a daunting 214-run target.

With the win, Nepal took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Brief scores: India 213/5 in 20 Overs (Sushma Patel 63 no, Simu Das 46 no, H.

Gangavva 39, Basanti Hansda 23; Nisha Chaudhary 1/26) lost to NEPAL 217/1 in 20 Overs (Binita Pun 126 no, Mankeshi Chaudhary 65).

