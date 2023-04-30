Home Sport Cricket

Women's cricket for the visually challenged: Nepal beat India to take 2-1 series lead

Nepal scored the winning run on the last ball of their innings providing a spectacle of a match by chasing a daunting 214-run target.

Published: 30th April 2023 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

India-Nepal Women Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind- Match 3. (Photo | Twitter, @blind_cricket)

India-Nepal Women Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind- Match 3. (Photo | Twitter, @blind_cricket)

By PTI

KATHMANDU:  A 186-run opening wicket stand between Binita Pun and Mankeshi Chaudhary helped Nepal overcome India by nine wickets in the third match of the Women's T20 Bilateral Series for the Blind here.

Nepal scored the winning run on the last ball of their innings providing a spectacle of a match by chasing a daunting 214-run target.

With the win, Nepal took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Brief scores: India 213/5 in 20 Overs (Sushma Patel 63 no, Simu Das  46 no, H.

Gangavva 39, Basanti Hansda 23; Nisha Chaudhary  1/26) lost to NEPAL 217/1 in 20 Overs (Binita Pun  126 no, Mankeshi Chaudhary  65).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Nepal Blind cricket visually challenged Cricket
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp