Moneyball: Life-altering payday for cricketers  

This time, it is Sajana Sajeevan, the Kerala all-rounder, who has been signed by Mumbai Indian for Rs 15 lakh in the mini auction.

Published: 10th December 2023

Kerala all-rounder Sajana S was signed by MI for Rs 15 lakh

CHENNAI: The Manathavady Municipality of Wayanad district in Kerala has made the news multiple times in the past year, especially after the rise of Minnu Mani, who became the first woman cricketer from the state to play for India. On Saturday, the streets of Manathavady will be buzzing once again as one of their own is in the limelight.

This time, it is Sajana Sajeevan, the Kerala all-rounder, who has been signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 lakh in the mini-auction. For the 28-year-old, who made her senior debut for Kerala in 2011-12 at the age of 16, representing the country in the sport she loved has been the only dream.

In pursuing that, she had to sacrifice a lot over the years — from being the only girl child in her village to take up the sport when she did, managing the expenses despite the financial struggles of the family, to staying in a government school hostel that changed her life and made her independent. 

Sajana had to search for words trying to explain what this opportunity meant. “There is a lot of sacrifice. My parents gave me all the freedom, but they do not know much about the sport. They just encourage me to do well and is happy for me,” she says, adding that she probably hadn’t earned as much money in her cricket so far. “Yes, definitely it is going to be of great help. I have been paying a housing loan for years, I can close it and then I don’t have to stress about it. That is something I have to do for my family.”

It is not just Sajana. Among uncapped India players, Kashvee Gautam was signed for Rs 2 crore by Gujarat Giants (joint-highest along with Annabel Sutherland for DC) and Vrinda Dinesh was picked by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore. “The amount she received is life-changing for Kashvee,” said Kashvee’s coach Nagesh Gupta, describing the feeling as “surreal”.

After years of not getting paid enough to play and stay in the sport, the WPL has become a life-changer for them. While many missed out, the ones who have got a chance, and how it has helped them, will stay as a motivating factor for the rest to do well. And that is going to make Indian cricket stronger.

