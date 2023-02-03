Ashwin retained by Dindigul Dragons ahead of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dindigul Dragons retained ace India all-rounder R Ashwin among the 11 players retained by the various franchises ahead of the TNPL 2023. The Governing Council of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Wednesday said franchises could retain a maximum of two players, one each from category A or B and category C or D.

The GC has also mandated that all eight teams would start the auction with `70 lakh purse each. The auction will take place on February 23 and 24. Retained players: Dindigul Dragons: R Ashwin. Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan, Sasidev U. Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja. LYCA Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan M, Suresh Kumar J. Nellai Royal Kings: Ajitesh G, Karthik Manikandan VS. Ruby Trichy Warriors: Antony Dhas W. Salem Spartans: Ganesh Moorthi M. Siechem Madurai Panthers: Gowtam V.

Naveen to lead Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob will lead the Chennai Blitz team that will represent Tamil Nadu in the upcoming season 2 of RuPay-Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The matches will start on February 4 at Bengaluru. The league will also be held at Hyderabad and Kochi.

Mohan shines

S Mohan Prasath’s 4 for 76 came in handy for Tamil Nadu to beat Pondicherry by an innings and 58 runs in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U25 tournament played at at NPR college grounds, Dindigul. Brief scores: TN 484 bt Pondicherry 238 and 188 in 88.4 ovs (Siddharth 36, Akash 42, Prasath 4/76).

Abhay bags title

Top seed Abhay Singh of India lived up to his top billing and defeated Yassin Elshafei 3-1 in the final to pocket the men’s title at the HCL-SRFI Indian tour PSA event held at Delhi. In the women’s final, Amina Orfi of Egypt beat Tanvi Khanna of India 3-1 to secure the crown.

TN women lose

Arundathi Reddy’s 4/30 helped Railways thrash Tamil Nadu by 8 wickets in the pre-quarterfinals of the BCCI senior women limited overs tournament played at JSCA international stadium complex, Ranchi.

Brief scores: TN 115 in 45.2 ovs (Shailaja 31, Arundathi 4/30) lost to Railways 119/2 in 27.2 ovs (Renuka 27, Meshram 37 n.o.).

