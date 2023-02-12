T20 World Cup 2023: Let the show begin

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CAPE TOWN: Just as the Pakistani contingent finish their practice session, there is a sense of calm at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. At the foot of the magnificent Table Mountain, the Sun is beating down on the groundstaff who are painting the outfield with advertisements ahead of a much-hyped clash. India versus Pakistan.

Less than 24 hours ago, the ground had a completely different outlook. It was filled with local supporters for the opening game of the tournament between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Even in an empty stadium now, the buzz is evident. Not just the stadium, but the entire city is buzzing. If you step out of the Western Province Cricket Association, it is hard to walk around without noticing the banners with the words “Turn it up” — the official anthem of the tournament — with the logo of the event.

The result on Saturday might not have been what all the fans who were at the stadium wanted — Sri Lanka trumped South Africa in a last-ball finish — but it was probably just what the tournament needed to get all the attention towards itself. It was an upset, to say the least.

Now, the stadium is getting ready for an all-Asian day out, with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh following the India-Pakistan game.

While the hype for the opening game is building up on and off the field, the Indian contingent will be missing their star opener, Smriti Mandhana, on Sunday. The southpaw had injured her finger during a warm-up clash against Australia, but, as reported by this daily, she is expected to be fit for the second game. It was a bit surprising to see batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar address the media on Sunday — every team had their captain on the dias before their opening game — however, he confirmed that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is fit and will lead the team against Pakistan.

Not having Harmanpreet and Mandhana would have been a massive dent for India. After all, the skipper has been at the centre of this team, not just in the batting order, but as a group as well. Ask any player in this group their thoughts on Harmanpreet, the captain, one sentence remains common during the conversations. ‘She always backs the player when she sees something in them’. “Harry di, as a leader, if you do well and perform, she will back you like anything. She will say, ‘you don’t need to worry, just go out and express your game, I’m there for you’. That kind of backing from a captain assures the player, and as a youngster, it is very important,” Yastika Bhatia had told this daily earlier.



Former India skipper Mamatha Maben agrees too. “It is very perceivable now that they have come together more as a team. I felt that she was not a natural captain when she started off but she has evolved now into a more mature captain. It is something she learnt over the course of playing. There is still room for improvement, but I feel from the last couple of years, she is in a better place now,” said Mamatha.

The way she handled the controversies that were raised around the run-out at the non-striker’s end at Lord’s is a perfect example of how much she has grown as a captain. But at some level, one has to admit that it has not come without playing in the overseas leagues, Harmanpreet has thrived and gained experience. “She takes on information and wants to be a part of things. She might not be the loudest in the dressing room but she will always be very very vocal out in the field and Sophie Molineux, you are captain, our new captain. She certainly enjoyed her experience and her knowledge and advice at different times,” says Simon Helmot, who was her coach at Melbourne Renegades.

But this time, she has a real challenge ahead of her. This tournament has six games and one loss upfront could put the team on the backfoot early on as it has with South Africa. Which is why she will be all the more crucial on Sunday. However, all said and done, India should at least qualify for the semifinals. Things will have to go horribly wrong for them to not do so.

“It has been the case for a while now,” says Mamatha. “It is the last two games that we struggle with. If they make sure they field better and adapt to the situations, this time they still have a chance. The pitches, it seems, also might assist spin this time, which could also be an advantage.”

Both in the previous T20 WC as well as the Commonwealth Games, the team had come inches within glory. This time, with the U-19 stars having shown the way, the seniors are more determined than ever to make sure they go all the way. And for that, they have to begin well on Sunday.

Let the show begin!

