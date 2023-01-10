Home Sport Cricket

India thrash Sri Lanka by 67 runs in first ODI, take 1-0 series lead 

Kohli's 113 off 87 balls set up India's big total of 373 for 7 after the home team was invited to bat.

Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the 1st ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: India rode on batting maestro Virat Kohli's 73rd international hundred to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Tuesday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70.

Umran Malik (3/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) shared five wickets between them as India restricted Sri Lanka to 306 for 8 in 50 overs.

Captain Dasun Shanaka (108 not out) top-scored for Sri Lanka while Pathum Nissanka contributed 72.

Brief Scores: India: 373/7 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 113, Rohit Sharma 83, Shubman Gill 60).

Sri Lanka: 306 for 8 in 50 overs (Dasun Shanaka 108 not out, Pathum Nissanka 72, Dhananjaya de Silva 47; Umran Malik 3/57, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).

