In a happy place, Virat Kohli turns back clock to help India overpower Sri Lanka

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For a moment, Virat Kohli had rolled back time. He had just driven Kasun Rajitha down the ground for a single to get past the three-figure mark in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The celebrations that followed were not the sigh of relief he had in Dubai after the 71st international century in September. Nor was it a thank-god-it's-over one after his hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month.

Instead, it was the Kohli of the past. The Kohli of 2010s who piled on centuries for fun and yet celebrated every one of them like it was his first ever. The Kohli who batted like he was on the top of the world, looking down on mere mortals trying to catch up with him.

He pointed towards the air as he ran the single, leapt up and above the stump, punching the air and shouting in delight — as he has done innumerable times in the past decade — rolling back the clock into the angry young athlete who wanted to prove why he is the World's No 1 batter every time he walked out to bat.

But that was just momentary. As soon as he landed on his feet from the leap, he was back to the wise 34-year-old athlete who was at peace with where he was in his career. The arms went aloft, the helmet removed and the smile came along. He thanked the fans, heavens, gave his batting partner a hug and went back to what he was doing good all day long.

From the moment he came out to bat, Kohli was at his authoritative best. The trademark flick of the wrists, the regal cover drive with a full-on front foot stride, the punch in front of the eye with no follow-through to send the ball down the ground — he showed it all and more. Kohli consistently stepped out to hit the spinners out of the attack, something he had struggled with in the recent past.

Granted the bowling was ordinary from the visitors, the pitch was batting-friendly, the edges flew into vacant regions and he was given multiple lives, but none of it mattered. Having not had much luck for over 1020 days after his 70th international hundred, Kohli knew what to do when the rub of the green was with him.He made the most of it, cruising to an 80-ball century. Through the innings he maintained a strike rate over 100 and finished with 113 runs from 87 balls, helping the hosts get to 373/7.

More than the century, Kohli was happy about the tempo batted and made it a point to appreciate all the luck had for he knows how hard it could be when things are not going one's way. "The only thing I learnt was desperation doesn't get you anywhere. You have to play for the right reasons and almost play every game like your last and just be happy about it. The game is going to move on and I'm happy with my space," Kohli said after the match.

In reply, Dasun Shanaka scored a century, but Sri Lanka fell short by 67 runs as they finished with 306/8. India's top-five came good, showing what they could achieve if they execute the intent they are capable of. And they would need it this year more than ever, for every ODI they play in 2023 will be about the home World Cup.

But Tuesday was not about that. It was about an world-class athlete — happy with where he is — enjoying piling on runs out there in the middle like that is what he was born to do.

Brief scores: India 373 in 50 ovs (Kohli 113, Rohit 83, Gill 70; Rajitha 3/88) bt Sri Lanka 306/8 in 50 ovs (Shanaka 108 n.o, Nissanka 72; Malik 3/57, Siraj 2/30).

