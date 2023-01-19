India Vs New Zealand ODI: Fans await with cheers and screams  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the 1st One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand, Kishore Guguloth walked around Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium road at Uppal – to watch the people in awe before it all began

The hum of chatter and laughter could be heard from blocks away as people of all ages gathered, decked out in their team’s colours, eagerly awaiting the start of the 1st One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand. Many reached the venue at least two hours before the match even began dressed in colourful wigs and face painted with India colours. Some arrived by the Metro, while others drove to the venue.

The stadium street was filled with vendors selling merchandise, such as flags and jerseys, while others were grilling delicious street food, adding to the festive atmosphere. As the gates to the stadium finally opened, the crowd began to make its way inside. The energy and enthusiasm infectious. Some started running and others followed.

The buzz and anticipation in the air were electric as the fans eagerly took their seats, ready to cheer on their team and witness the thrilling match unfold before their very eyes. It was a true testament to the passion and love that cricket fans have for the sport, and the excitement of the crowd outside the stadium was just a small taste of the electric atmosphere filled the stadium.

