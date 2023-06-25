Home Sport Cricket

Adani launches ‘Jeetenge Hum’ campaign, 1983 team joins in

According to a press statement, the Adani Group has started an unstoppable spirit for Team India for the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India’s historic conquest.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Adani Group launched a campaign for the 50-over World Cup on Saturday. On Adani Day, Adani Group collaborated with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup Cricket victory to launch the ‘Jeetenge Hum’ campaign, displaying unwavering support for Indian team for the highly anticipated ICC ODI Cricket World Cup later this year. 

According to a press statement, the Adani Group has started an unstoppable spirit for Team India for the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India’s historic conquest. “Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign sets ablaze with heartfelt wishes, kindling outpouring of support from the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket legends and passionate fans. The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team’s quest for victory and boosting their morale,” said the statement.

“Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance.  Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”

“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, of Adani Group in a statement.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, too lent his support saying, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolises the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence.”

Roger Binny, one of the heroes of the 1983 team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, said, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let’s unite as fans and inspire them to create history!”
 

