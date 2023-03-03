Home Sport Cricket

Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final

This is only India's third loss in Tests at home in the last 10 years. Bowled out for 109 in their first innings, India did well to limit Australia to 197, conceding an 88-run lead.

Published: 03rd March 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Travis Head

Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Australia recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory over India, winding up the third Test in little over two days to secure their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on a rank turner here on Friday.

Travis Head (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) took the visitors past the finish line after they lost Usman Khawaja (0) in the very first over.

The hosts were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, leaving Australia with a target of just 76 runs to record an immensely satisfying win after being hammered inside three days in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 | PTI

One of the biggest architects of the Australian win is seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who grabbed eight wickets in the Indian second innings on day two of the match at Holkar Stadium.

This is only India's third loss in Tests at home in the last 10 years. Bowled out for 109 in their first innings, India did well to limit Australia to 197, conceding an 88-run lead.

However, the Indian batters also failed to put up a fight in their second essay, as Lyon spun a web around them to return excellent figures of 8-64. India are leading the four-match series 2-1 after having won in Nagpur and New Delhi.

The pitches in the series have come under scathing criticism and it remains to be seen if India's preference for spin-friendly tracks changes going ahead with the home team batters struggling badly to negotiate challenging conditions.

India hold on to second place on the standings with 60.29 of their possible WTC points. A victory in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad will ensure India's spot in the WTC Final, but another victory for the visitors or a draw will leave the door open for Sri Lanka to overtake Rohit's side and snatch the last spot.

Sri Lanka have two Tests to play away from home against New Zealand this month and they have to complete a 2-0 series sweep over the Kiwis to have any chance of snatching a spot in the WTC Final.

Remaining ICC World Test Championship Fixtures

South Africa v West Indies (Second Test) - Johannesburg, South Africa, 8-12 March

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (First Test) - Christchurch, New Zealand, 9-13 March

India v Australia (Fourth Test) - Ahmedabad, India, 9-13 March

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Second Test) - Wellington, New Zealand, 17-21 March. 

